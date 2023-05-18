Community donates 35,000 bottles of water to North Platte Rural Fire Department

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Rural Fire Department got huge help from two local business owners who worked their way around the community to get donations for 35,000 bottles of water to give to the fire department.

Jordan Boston and Chase Dodson came together because of the drought Nebraska has been in, which contributed to the fires.

“With the firefighters giving their all to save our lands and the community helping them with water, it is essential,” Dodson said.

“Honestly, it wasn’t hard to rally the troops. North Platte is unique in that they come together when they’re asked, North Platte is really to thank everyone for sure. Appreciations to all of the firefighters in the area,” Boston said about the community’s involvement.

Both together were able to collect about 20 pallets of water that went directly to the North Platte River Fire Department.

