Leftover shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday; Beautiful and warmer weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a somewhat stormy and warm day Wednesday, skies will remain on the somewhat gloomy side with chances of isolated to scattered thunderstorms Thursday, with a beautiful and warmer weekend in store.

As the coverage zone will be sandwiched between two weather features during the day Thursday(an area of high pressure to the Northwest and cold front to the east). This will give us the northeasterly flow around here, and giving us the clouds and isolated to scattered probabilities of showers and thunderstorms. Due to the airmass and available energy, no severe weather is anticipated. Highs will be climbing only into the upper 60s to mid 70s with breezy winds of 5 to 15 mph. Once we get into the evening and overnight hours Thursday, conditions will improve and temperatures will be dropping mainly into the 40s with some places getting down into the upper 30s.

Popcorn thunderstorm chances are possible Thursday
Popcorn thunderstorm chances are possible Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, skies will clear tremendously with highs climbing up into the mid 70s Friday, into the low to mid 80s Saturday into Sunday with ample sunshine still around. Calm winds will be around during this time, so no fire weather concerns during the weekend. These conditions will continue into the day Monday and Tuesday of next week, with more thunderstorms arriving back into the forecast Wednesday.

Nice conditions are in store for the viewing area this weekend
Nice conditions are in store for the viewing area this weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
McDaid Elementary Principal Pam Wood presents retiring 6th grade teacher Raegan Skillstad with...
North Platte Native Raegan Skillstad retiring after 31 years at McDaid Elementary
A Holmes County toddler is dead, and the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
Toddler dies in hot car; parents face murder charges
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father
Nebraska Department of Transportation District Six held a public informational meeting Tuesday...
South Jeffers reconstruction project to include all new pavement and sidewalk

Latest News

In our weather lesson, we talked about the differences of the windward and leeward side of the...
Weather Lesson 5-18-2023
KNOP Weather Outlook 5-15-2023
Moisture works out; warming with sunshine for weekend and beyond
Some strong storms possible for the area Wednesday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday; Beautiful conditions during the weekend
Afternoon to evening thunderstorms possible Wednesday, with some possibility on the strong to...
Forecast Video 5-17-2023