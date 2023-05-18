Leftover shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday; Beautiful and warmer weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a somewhat stormy and warm day Wednesday, skies will remain on the somewhat gloomy side with chances of isolated to scattered thunderstorms Thursday, with a beautiful and warmer weekend in store.

As the coverage zone will be sandwiched between two weather features during the day Thursday(an area of high pressure to the Northwest and cold front to the east). This will give us the northeasterly flow around here, and giving us the clouds and isolated to scattered probabilities of showers and thunderstorms. Due to the airmass and available energy, no severe weather is anticipated. Highs will be climbing only into the upper 60s to mid 70s with breezy winds of 5 to 15 mph. Once we get into the evening and overnight hours Thursday, conditions will improve and temperatures will be dropping mainly into the 40s with some places getting down into the upper 30s.

Popcorn thunderstorm chances are possible Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, skies will clear tremendously with highs climbing up into the mid 70s Friday, into the low to mid 80s Saturday into Sunday with ample sunshine still around. Calm winds will be around during this time, so no fire weather concerns during the weekend. These conditions will continue into the day Monday and Tuesday of next week, with more thunderstorms arriving back into the forecast Wednesday.

Nice conditions are in store for the viewing area this weekend (Andre Brooks)

