North Platte Nationals rained out Wednesday

By Jon Allen
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals scheduled doubleheader against Lexington was rained out on Wednesday.

KNOP has not received word of when or if the games will be made up. This was scheduled to be the second game of the season for the Nationals Senior team after their opening day win against Ogallala Monday, and the first game for the Juniors team.

Next on the schedule for the Nationals is a Sunday match-up with McCook on the road.

