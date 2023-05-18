St. Pats SkillsUSA team headed to nationals in Georgia

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The SkillsUSA team from St. Patrick’s High School is headed to nationals in Georgia after winning the statewide SkillsUSA competition.

The top team from each state gets to move onto nationals, which take place in June.

The students on this team were very excited to be competing and are raising money for their travel expenses.

