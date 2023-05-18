State Track and Field Meet kicks off in Omaha

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The State Track and Field Meet got underway in Omaha on Wednesday as Class A & B athletes battled to take home some hardware.

In Class B, Gothenburg’s Madison Smith repeated as state champion in the girls discus competition throwing for 145 feet and 2 inches on her winning throw.

“It feels amazing to come back and do it again, I worked so hard all year round,” said Smith, “I had a lot of pressure on myself, not really anybody else, but I needed to come and do it again, especially with how I am throwing this year, being able to represent our town just our community of amazing people, its such a great experience, such a great opportunity that I get.”

McCook’s Brent Fraker took 2nd place in boys triple jump, with Cord Chytka of Cozad finishing in fourth in the competition.

On the track Ogallala’s Lindee Henning ran a personal best time in the girls 3200 meter run to take 2nd place behind Gering’s Madison Seiler.

In Class A, North Platte’s Carly Purdy finished in 7th in the girls long jump, while the boys 4 by 800 meter relay team took 8th in a tight race. In the girls pole vault North Platte’s Kyle Tilford finished in a tie for 8th, while teammate Mackenzie Bruns finished tied for 12th.

The competition continues on Thursday for Class A and B athletes before Class C and D get their turn on Friday and Saturday.

