State Track and Field Meet kicks off in Omaha

Madison Smith receives her medal as she claims the state championship in the girls discus...
Madison Smith receives her medal as she claims the state championship in the girls discus competition for the second year in a row.(KSNB/Mason Kern)
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The State Track and Field Meet got underway in Omaha on Wednesday as Class A & B athletes battled to take home some hardware.

In Class B, Gothenburg’s Madison Smith repeated as state champion in the girls discus competition throwing for 145 feet and 2 inches on her winning throw.

“It feels amazing to come back and do it again, I worked so hard all year round,” said Smith, “I had a lot of pressure on myself, not really anybody else, but I needed to come and do it again, especially with how I am throwing this year, being able to represent our town just our community of amazing people, its such a great experience, such a great opportunity that I get.”

McCook’s Brent Fraker took 2nd place in boys triple jump, with Cord Chytka of Cozad finishing in fourth in the competition.

On the track Ogallala’s Lindee Henning ran a personal best time in the girls 3200 meter run to take 2nd place behind Gering’s Madison Seiler.

In Class A, North Platte’s Carly Purdy finished in 7th in the girls long jump, while the boys 4 by 800 meter relay team took 8th in a tight race. In the girls pole vault North Platte’s Kyle Tilford finished in a tie for 8th, while teammate Mackenzie Bruns finished tied for 12th.

The competition continues on Thursday for Class A and B athletes before Class C and D get their turn on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs the repeal of 92 NAC 23 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Nebraska teachers no longer required by state to take skills test
West Nebraska All-Stars
West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball rosters released
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fire on Interstate 80 that occurred over the...
RV catches fire east of Brady on I-80

Latest News

A rain soaked Bill Wood Field after the Nationals and Lexington game was called off due to the...
North Platte Nationals rained out Wednesday
Nebraska softball
Huskers ready for NCAA Stillwater Regional
State Track and Field preview
Action at the state track and field meets begins Wednesday
State Track Preview