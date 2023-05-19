Community Cleanup days set for May 24-31

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful is holding its annual cleanup days for households on May 24-31.

The week-long campaign aims to encourage a cleaner community by helping residents maintain their properties.

Roll-off dumpsters will be placed at Centennial Park’s southeast parking lot and the North Platte Public Service Building at 1402 N. Jeffers north parking lot. Furniture and small appliances will be accepted. Commercial and building supplies are not allowed. The bins will be monitored and violators will be charged.

Prohibited items include: commercial building supplies, tree limbs or grass clippings, hazardous materials, asbestos, tires, concrete, electronics or refrigerated appliances. he city is asking that only households participate (no commercial business) and that people not dump items on the ground outside of the dumpsters. The contents will be collected daily as needed.

The number of bins were reduced this year in an effort to have better control, with monitoring prohibited items and dumping on the ground.

“We want to urge the residents to take full use of this program and be respectful of the rules so we can continue to offer it in the future. We can make a difference in keeping our community a cleaner, greener, more beautiful place to live, work and play,” said Mona Anderson, Executive Director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.

“Last year this program was very successful, but there was a lot of misuse” said Public Service Director Steve Mentzer. “We want this program to be effective. It discourages illegal dumping and promotes a beautiful community.”

The dumpsters will be in service beginning the morning of May 24 and will be picked up the morning of May 31. If the dumpster is not present, it is being dumped and will be returned as quickly as possible.

Residential tree limbs and other yard waste can be disposed of at the North Platte Transfer Station free of charge Monday–Saturday 7 a.m.–4 p.m.

Hazardous waste is accepted at the Hazardous Waste Facility located at 1308 N. Sycamore the second and fourth Thursdays of every month from 7 a.m.–1 p.m. Electronics can be recycled at ABC Recycling for a per pound fee Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Tires are accepted at the North Platte Transfer Station for a fee.

