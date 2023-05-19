Hershey Public Schools to get new electric bus funded by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant is being given to Hershey Public Schools to allow them to purchase a new electric bus so long as they phase out an older bus that does not meet current EPA emissions standards.

The program is called the EPA Clean School Bus Program and it is being funded with $5 billion over the next five years by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This program also allows for special funding for rural school districts, with 99 percent of the schools selected in areas that are low-income, rural or serve tribal students.

Six Nebraska school districts are getting new electric school buses.

District Funding amount Number of buses Southern School District 1 $395,000.00 1 Mc Cool Junction Public Schools $395,000.00 1 Hershey Public Schools $395.000.00 1 Hyannis Area Schools $395.000.00 1 Hay Springs Public Schools $305,000.00 1 Summerland Public Schools $395.000.00 1

In total, just shy of $920 million dollars was awarded by the EPA for districts to get new busses.

According to Hershey Public School’s Superintendent Jane Davis, they should be able to save the district a lot of money.

She noted that the cost of diesel for a single bus is around $960 a month, and they are expecting the cost of charging the bus to be $200 a month.

They are also being helped out by Dawson Public Power, who is providing a grant for the charging station, as well as boosting their own infrastructure to help handle the charging of a bus.

The bus is expected to be delivered in September.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.