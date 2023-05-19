Hershey Public Schools to get new electric bus funded by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant is being given to Hershey Public Schools to allow them to purchase a new electric bus so long as they phase out an older bus that does not meet current EPA emissions standards.

The program is called the EPA Clean School Bus Program and it is being funded with $5 billion over the next five years by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This program also allows for special funding for rural school districts, with 99 percent of the schools selected in areas that are low-income, rural or serve tribal students.

Six Nebraska school districts are getting new electric school buses.

DistrictFunding amountNumber of buses
Southern School District 1$395,000.001
Mc Cool Junction Public Schools$395,000.001
Hershey Public Schools$395.000.001
Hyannis Area Schools$395.000.001
Hay Springs Public Schools$305,000.001
Summerland Public Schools$395.000.001

In total, just shy of $920 million dollars was awarded by the EPA for districts to get new busses.

According to Hershey Public School’s Superintendent Jane Davis, they should be able to save the district a lot of money.

She noted that the cost of diesel for a single bus is around $960 a month, and they are expecting the cost of charging the bus to be $200 a month.

They are also being helped out by Dawson Public Power, who is providing a grant for the charging station, as well as boosting their own infrastructure to help handle the charging of a bus.

The bus is expected to be delivered in September.

