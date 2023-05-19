Jimmy Buffett reschedules concert for health issues that needed ‘immediate attention’

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett was hospitalized Thursday to “address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he said on Twitter.

Buffet, 76, said he stopped in Boston a few days ago for a checkup but ended up being advised to go to the hospital.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffet said on Twitter.

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert in Charleston scheduled for this weekend is being rescheduled.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’” Buffet said.

Buffet announced that all previously purchased tickets will be honored when the new date for the show is announced.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by law enforcement shows Andrea Serrano.
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby sentenced
Adams Bank and Trust is investigating a cybersecurity incident after experiencing “unusual...
Adams Bank and Trust investigating cybersecurity incident
A missing diamond ring was reunited with its owner 13 years after it was flushed down the...
Ring returned to owner 13 years after flushed down toilet
Speaker of the Legislature John Arch
Tensions remain high following advancement of controversial trans health, abortion bill
KNOP Weather Story 5-18-2023
Air quality warnings through Friday for thick smoke

Latest News

Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28
Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction
Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021,...
Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported