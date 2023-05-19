Mainly sunny with mild to warm temperatures over the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a smoky and somewhat stormy day Thursday, conditions will improve over the weekend with warmer temperatures, nice skies and better air.

As our ridge of high pressure continues to move towards the east, this will clear out of the air with our wind direction shifting from the northeast to southwest to east. With this shift in the winds, this will also increase our temperatures with highs climbing from the 60s Friday with wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph to values in the upper 70s to mid 80s on Saturday. Temperatures will slightly climb into the day Sunday with indices in the low to mid 80s, to even upper 80s in some locations across the Panhandle in particular. Sunny skies will be the theme during the weekend too. So if anybody have any big weekend plans, you should be good to go.

Mild to warm and sunny weekend ahead for the region (Andre Brooks)

During the beginning to mid portion of next week, warm and dry weather will continue with highs in the low to mid 80s. Unsettled weather returns across the region mid to late portions of next week in the form of showers and thunderstorms.

