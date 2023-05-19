Nebraskaland Bank hosts Community Shred Day

Nebraskaland Bank hosts its annual Community Shred Day Friday.
Nebraskaland Bank hosts its annual Community Shred Day Friday.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskaland Bank held its Community Shred Day Friday. It’s an annual drive-thru event that aims to safely dispose of sensitive documents in an environmentally-friendly way.

“It’s so important to shred your personal documents to keep your identities safe and we’re happy to do this for the community,” Evonne Keck, public relations relations coordinator for Nebraskaland Bank, said. “We usually do it once a year, so we’re already looking forward to an extra day next year.”

Although the event was free, free-will donations were accepted for the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Memorial.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by law enforcement shows Andrea Serrano.
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby sentenced
Adams Bank and Trust is investigating a cybersecurity incident after experiencing “unusual...
Adams Bank and Trust investigating cybersecurity incident
A missing diamond ring was reunited with its owner 13 years after it was flushed down the...
Ring returned to owner 13 years after flushed down toilet
KNOP Weather Story 5-18-2023
Air quality warnings through Friday for thick smoke
Speaker of the Legislature John Arch
Tensions remain high following advancement of controversial trans health, abortion bill

Latest News

Nebraska State Capitol
Bill restricting abortion, transgender care for minors passes in Nebraska Legislature
The Nebraska State Penitentiary on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (By Rebecca S. Gratz)
Lawmakers pass state budget, make few adjustments from governor’s plan
Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful is hosting their annual Community Cleanup Days.
Community Cleanup days set for May 24-31
Newsmakers North Platte Optimists Fishing Derby 5-19-2023