Nebraskaland Bank hosts Community Shred Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskaland Bank held its Community Shred Day Friday. It’s an annual drive-thru event that aims to safely dispose of sensitive documents in an environmentally-friendly way.

“It’s so important to shred your personal documents to keep your identities safe and we’re happy to do this for the community,” Evonne Keck, public relations relations coordinator for Nebraskaland Bank, said. “We usually do it once a year, so we’re already looking forward to an extra day next year.”

Although the event was free, free-will donations were accepted for the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Memorial.

