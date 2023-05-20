Athlete of the Week Matthew Phelps

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This week’s athlete of the week is Matthew Phelps, a golfer from St. Pat’s High School. He learned from a young age that sports like basketball and football weren’t for him due to his stature. Phelps found himself enjoying the game of golf due to his father and a childhood friend, Connor Hasenauer.

“A big part of it I was really small when I was little, so being a smaller kid, it was harder to flourish in other sports, so I really found that golf suited me well. I have really long arms, so I can get a nice swing through, so I kind of took that up. It was what I was best at, and here we are, I guess,” Phelps said.

Now that Phelps is one of the leaders on the golf team and leads by example, head coach Brendan Lynes has noticed a few things in Phelps maturation process.

“The biggest thing that you were talking about with him earlier was when you get into a rut and things are going well. You have to pick yourself up, and he has done a lot better job going forward, especially this year. He’s done a really good job, but the stuff is not going right. He can get the ship rated a little bit as a freshman or sophomore. It took a little bit longer to do that, but he has really grown in that aspect of his golf game,” Lynes said.

Matthew is getting ready for the golf state championships beginning next Tuesday. “I’m ready to put a good 18-hole game together,” Phleps said.

Matthew Phelps is this week’s Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams Bank and Trust is investigating a cybersecurity incident after experiencing “unusual...
Adams Bank and Trust investigating cybersecurity incident
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Andrea Serrano.
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby sentenced
KNOP Weather Story 5-19-2023
Warming with sunshine for weekend and beyond
A missing diamond ring was reunited with its owner 13 years after it was flushed down the...
Ring returned to owner 13 years after flushed down toilet
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Phelps walking to the green
Athlete of the Week Matthew Phelps
Evan Mai lunging in the long jump
Class A & B Track & Field State Championships day 2
Husker baseball
Huskers Fall at Purdue on Friday
CLASS A&B DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS