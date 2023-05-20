Athlete of the Week Matthew Phelps

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This week’s athlete of the week is Matthew Phelps, a golfer from St. Pat’s High School. He learned from a young age that sports like basketball and football weren’t for him due to his stature. Phelps found himself enjoying the game of golf due to his father and a childhood friend, Connor Hasenauer.

“A big part of it I was really small when I was little, so being a smaller kid, it was harder to flourish in other sports, so I really found that golf suited me well. I have really long arms, so I can get a nice swing through, so I kind of took that up. It was what I was best at, and here we are, I guess,” Phelps said.

Now that Phelps is one of the leaders on the golf team and leads by example, head coach Brendan Lynes has noticed a few things in Phelps maturation process.

“The biggest thing that you were talking about with him earlier was when you get into a rut and things are going well. You have to pick yourself up, and he has done a lot better job going forward, especially this year. He’s done a really good job, but the stuff is not going right. He can get the ship rated a little bit as a freshman or sophomore. It took a little bit longer to do that, but he has really grown in that aspect of his golf game,” Lynes said.

Matthew is getting ready for the golf state championships beginning next Tuesday. “I’m ready to put a good 18-hole game together,” Phleps said.

Matthew Phelps is this week’s Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.