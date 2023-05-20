Class A & B Track & Field State Championships day 2

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Class A and B state championships concluded Thursday, and many athletes competed out in Omaha, making their respective schools proud.

For class B, McCook got some representation in the long jump as Even Mai finished 4th overall with a jump of 21ft 6in, and his teammate Adam Duggar finished 2nd with a jump of 22ft 4 in. The Bison weren’t done yet, as Lucas Wilson Gomes finished 5th overall in the 100-meter run.

For Lexington, Oscar Aguedo finished second in the 800-meter run and third in the 1600-meter run.

McCook boys finished 5th overall at states with a score of 30, and Lexington boys finished 11th with 22 points.

Gothenburg girls finished 9th overall in the states for Class B.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.