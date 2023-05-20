Multiple people arrested at State Capitol during legislative debate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Six people were arrested at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday afternoon during legislative debate over the contentious “Let Them Grow Act.” The bill ended up passing and now heads to Governor Jim Pillen’s desk where he intends to sign it.

The Nebraska State Patrol said at 2:40 p.m., multiple observers in the opponent balcony began yelling and two people, identified as 24-year-old Lucia Salinas of Omaha and 36-year-old Maghie Miller-Jenkins of Lincoln, threw objects over the balcony and onto the legislative floor.

Salinas and Miller-Jenkins were arrested for obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace.

According to NSP, another person, identified as 25-year-old Mar Lee of Lincoln, was yelling repeatedly and refused law enforcement orders to leave the balcony.

Lee was arrested for disturbing the peace and trespassing.

After those incidents, the legislature’s presiding officer, Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, ordered the balconies be cleared for the remainder of the debate.

NSP said one women, identified as 56-year-old Danna Seevers of Seward, who was on the proponent balcony, refused to leave even after troopers gave repeated orders to do so.

Seevers was arrested for disobeying a lawful order.

At 3:25 p.m., NSP said a trooper observed a person, identified as 40-year-old Benjamin Buras of Lincoln, intentionally preventing a legislative Sgt. At Arms from opening a door in the rear of the legislative chamber. The trooper then told Buras to leave the area twice but he was non-compliant. NSP said the trooper attempted to place Buras under arrest but he resisted. Another trooper assisted with taking Buras into custody.

Buras was arrested for resisting arrest and trespassing.

According to NSP, as troopers were attempting to take Buras into custody, a woman, identified as 33-year-old Sara Crawford of Lincoln, approached and tried to push past another trooper. The trooper attempted to hold her back and Crawford punched the trooper in the chest.

Crawford was arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

All six people arrested at the State Capitol were lodged into Lancaster County Jail.

