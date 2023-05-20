Reaching One Classroom at a Time Recap #2

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -In week two of our Reaching One Classroom at a Time recaps, we head back to North Platte High School for two projects. First, starting with Megan Kelley’s class, who needed the funds to help go to a journalism convention out in San Francisco, which was the first time some of her students had been to a major city outside of Nebraska,

“It was really positive and a good experience to get in touch with people. I know it is really important, especially at this age, to network because we have the whole rest of our lives ahead of us. We were surrounded by the best lawyers, journalists, and advisers in the entire United States, so to be able to make those connections “It really leads to a positive experience with your future in getting into the world of journalism or whatever you do,” journalism student Sawyer Davis-Magnuson said.

For project number two, we go back to our very first episode of Reaching One Classroom at a Time and Mr. Willey’s film class, who needed the funds to get the equipment they needed to complete their project and submit it to the Wildcat Spirit Film Festival.

“The grant that we got really helped out with sound lighting; without that stuff, I wouldn’t have any lights. We did not have very good sound equipment for the interviews that we conducted. We wanted everything to look professional and be professional,” film student Joey Richardson said.

Not only did they complete the film for the festival, they also won the Wildcat Spirit Film Festival with their picture of the “Water War”, giving the audience in-depth information on the Perkins County Canal Project.

