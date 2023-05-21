American Legion celebrates National Poppy Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Legion in North Platte celebrated National Poppy Day on Friday.

Volunteers handed out Poppy flowers made by veterans to honor veterans for free will donations across town.

The holiday has been around for just shy of 100 years, dating back to the 1920s when it was first celebrated to thank World War I soldiers for their service in Europe.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.