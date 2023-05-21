First North Platte Open House event held

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first North Platte Open House event was held at the D&N Events Center on Saturday.

Organizations across North Platte showed up to the event to show what they offer in the town. Many groups handed out free food and items to attendees.

The event was meant as a kind of replacement for the North Platte Home Show, which has not been held recently.

