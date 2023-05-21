First spring Music on the Bricks held in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Due to its popular demand, Music on the Bricks will be held twice a year at the beginning and the end of each summer, and the first spring edition was held Saturday night.

The event attracted a crowd of hundreds of people from all over the region for the low cost concert series.

The event featured performances of popular rock and country music by local groups.

The event will now signal the start and end of summer for the region, first happening right as students get out of school, and the second event will be right before kids go back to school.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.