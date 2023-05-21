First spring Music on the Bricks held in North Platte

Due to it’s popular demand, Music on the Bricks will be held twice a year at the beginning and...
Due to it’s popular demand, Music on the Bricks will be held twice a year at the beginning and the end of each summer, and the first spring edition was held Saturday night.(Due to it’s popular demand, Music on the Bricks will be held twice a year at the beginning and the end of each summer, and the first spring edition was held Saturday night.)
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Due to its popular demand, Music on the Bricks will be held twice a year at the beginning and the end of each summer, and the first spring edition was held Saturday night.

The event attracted a crowd of hundreds of people from all over the region for the low cost concert series.

The event featured performances of popular rock and country music by local groups.

The event will now signal the start and end of summer for the region, first happening right as students get out of school, and the second event will be right before kids go back to school.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams Bank and Trust is investigating a cybersecurity incident after experiencing “unusual...
Adams Bank and Trust investigating cybersecurity incident
Last Friday, the Molnar quadruplets graduated from the Metro State University of Denver.
Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested six people during protests in relation to LB574 at the...
Multiple people arrested at State Capitol during legislative debate
Around 350 runners participated in the 3rd Annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run Saturday.
Runners lace up for the 3rd Annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run
Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful is hosting their annual Community Cleanup Days.
Community Cleanup days set for May 24-31

Latest News

A semi fire was reported west of Paxton around mile marker 143 on Sunday in the middle of the...
Semi fire west of Paxton on Sunday
KNOP Hourly
Smokey and sunny conditions to continue before storms return midweek
Yoko Lawing explaining the history of Japanese tea receptacles
Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony held by Daughters of the American Revolution to teach about cultural heritage and Japanese roots in North Platte
The SkillsUSA team from St. Patricks Catholic School in North Platte held a fundraiser event on...
St. Pats SkillsUSA team hosts fundraising pickleball tournament