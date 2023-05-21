North Platte City Council receives refresher on how TIF works

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - TIF, Tax Increment Financing, is a controversial issue when it comes to the North Platte City Council, and they received a refresher on how the program works and how it can benefit a community.

The session lasted for over an hour with questions from council members as well as those in the audience about how TIF programs are being used by other communities in the state, and how that compares to North Platte.

Mike Bacon, the speaker who was refreshing the council members on TIF, spoke about how other communities are able to grow their communities and create jobs by using TIF. Bacon also mentioned North Platte’s reluctance to use TIF and how that may be a factor in the city’s stagnant valuation and population.

The council and city staff were also reminded about the Open Meetings Act as well as email retention policies.

