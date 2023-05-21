Runners lace up for the 3rd Annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run

Around 350 runners participated in the 3rd Annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run Saturday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Runners laced up their shoes bright and early Saturday for the Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run.

The run is in its third year. It aims to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention through the outdoors.

For Michele Grambley of New Jersey, the run is personal. She lost her cousin to suicide which is why she decided to participate in person rather than virtually.

“I think that knowing what I know now, I know that I would have made some different choices and I think it’s important for us to know that there is intervention that you need to do,” she said. “If you know that somebody is struggling don’t just take their word for it that they will be OK. You need to push them to do what they need to do to be their best self.”

Around 350 runners from all 50 states, including from Scotland and Dubai, participated virtually or in person.

Proceeds will go to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Foundation to improve trail and walkway access to Smith Falls State Park.

