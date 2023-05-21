Runners lace up for the annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Runners from across the world on Saturday laced up for the annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run in North Platte at Cody Park.

The run is to remind people about mental health struggles and suicide prevention, as well as encourage people to enjoy the outdoors and world around them.

There was also a virtual run option so that people across the world could participate, with participants from Scotland and Dubai both participating. There were also runners from all 50 states.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.