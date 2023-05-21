SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

This photo provided by Axiom Space in 2023 shows astronauts, from left, Ali al-Qarni, Rayyanah...
This photo provided by Axiom Space in 2023 shows astronauts, from left, Ali al-Qarni, Rayyanah Barnawi, Peggy Whitson and John Shoffner. (Axiom Space via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s next private flight to the International Space Station awaited takeoff Sunday, weather and rocket permitting.

The passengers include Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts in decades, as well as a Tennessee businessman who started his own sports car racing team. They’ll be led by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the company that arranged the 10-day trip.

It’s the second charter flight organized by Houston-based Axiom Space. The company would not say how much the latest tickets cost; it previously cited per-seat prices of $55 million.

With its Falcon rocket already on the pad, SpaceX targeted a liftoff late Sunday afternoon from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It’s the same spot where Saudi Arabia’s first astronaut, a prince, soared in 1985.

Representing the Saudi Arabian government this time are Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell researcher set to become the kingdom’s first woman in space, and Royal Saudi Air Force fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni.

Rounding out the crew: John Shoffner, the racecar buff, and Peggy Whitson, who holds the U.S. record for most accumulated time in space at 665 days.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams Bank and Trust is investigating a cybersecurity incident after experiencing “unusual...
Adams Bank and Trust investigating cybersecurity incident
Last Friday, the Molnar quadruplets graduated from the Metro State University of Denver.
Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested six people during protests in relation to LB574 at the...
Multiple people arrested at State Capitol during legislative debate
Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful is hosting their annual Community Cleanup Days.
Community Cleanup days set for May 24-31
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash...
Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath

Latest News

Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure works out with an exercise jockey ahead of the 148th...
National Treasure crosses finish line 1st at Preakness, hours after other Baffert horse euthanized
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Biden: GOP must move off ‘extreme’ positions, no debt limit deal solely on its ‘partisan terms’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney’s free speech lawsuit