St. Pats SkillsUSA team hosts fundraising pickleball tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The SkillsUSA team from St. Patricks Catholic School in North Platte held a fundraiser event on Saturday morning to help fund their trip to the national trip in Atlanta, Georgia, later this year.

There were many competitors of all ages at the event helping contribute to the cause.

Pickleball was chosen because it is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States and the community in North Platte is expanding rapidly.

The matches were played in Memorial Park.

