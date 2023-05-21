Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony held by Daughters of the American Revolution to teach about cultural heritage and Japanese roots in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday, the Daughters of the American Revolution asked Yoko Lawing to hold a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony for their group to teach about different cultures and the long history of Japanese Americans in Lincoln County.

The group preaches three pillars, Education, Patriotism and History. They wanted to better understand how Japanese culture works by asking Lawing to come demonstrate for them what a traditional ceremony would be like.

Lawing’s demonstration lasted over an hour and touched on all aspects of Japanese culture. The ceremony was in depth, with specific ways of how to hold the tea bowls and even the history of the bowls.

Lawing also explained the significance of each ingredient of the tea and its significance of why it was chosen. Different ingredients offer different health benefits, and different tastes.

The tea Lawing sampled with the group contained a large amount of matcha, known for it’s health benefits and vitamin concentration. There were also special confectionery treats offered to complement the taste of the tea.

