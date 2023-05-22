Liaison for Rep. Smith visits North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Liaison for Nebraska Representative Adrian Smith, Val Jansante, visited North Platte on Monday to give the commissioners a brief on happenings in the federal government.

Jansante stayed until 2 p.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse to meet with constituents.

Jansante has been on Rep. Smith’s staff for four years and travels to all of the 80 counties Smith represents to meet with constituents and hear their concerns, as well as brief local governmental organizations about what Smith is doing in the federal government.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.