NSAA State Track and Field recap: Day 3

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Action at the NSAA State Track and Field meet in Omaha continued on Friday as the Class C and D schools got their opportunity to compete.

The story of the day came in the Class D boys 3200 Meter run as Wallace’s Trey Robertson claimed the victory after being unable to compete last year at the championships due to blood clots. Robertson finished with a time of 9:59.00 and celebrated the victory with his arms held high as other competitors finished.

Over in the field events, in the first session of the day Mae Siegel for Saint Pat’s earned a 4th place finish in the Class C girls long jump. As the day moved into the second session, one of the major upsets on the day took place with Hitchcock County’s Keegan Shuler taking the win in the Class D boys shot put event by just 2 inches over Tad Dimmitt of Sandhills Valley.

As the day moved on, the action shifted over to the track, the first running final of the day was the 4 by 800 meter relay, in the Class C girls race Chase County took the win by just over three seconds over Hastings St. Cecilia. While the Longhorn boys would take a 4th place finish in the event.

The distance events continued later in the day with the 3200 Meter run, in the girls Class C race Saint Pat’s Braelyn Gifford brought home a 4th place finish.

