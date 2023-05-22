Teenagers attend tractor safety program to obtain certificates to work on farms across Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Youth from across Lincoln County attended a farm safety course held at the Nebraska Extension Center by the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

This session is held for teenagers who are 14 and 15 so that they can earn a certificate that gives them the eligibility to work on farms at that age.

One of the coordinators, Ellen Duysen, stressed how important this is for kids to learn about.

Duysen stressed that while a lot of these teenagers may have experience with working on farms, they may not know all of the safety and medical procedures in case of an emergency.

“These kids may be working into their 80s,” Duysen said. “And we want to prepare them for that.”

