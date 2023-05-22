Warm with quiet conditions Monday into Tuesday; Active pattern returns mid to late week

Nice and warm conditions will be the theme of the forecast Monday into Tuesday with stormy conditions returning mid to late week!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a tranquil and overall nice weekend, these trends will proceed during the day Monday into Tuesday, and an active pattern returning to our neck of the woods Wednesday into the Memorial Day weekend.

As a ridge of high pressure continues across the area Monday into Tuesday, this will progress warm and humid conditions across the area. Highs during this time will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with mainly sunny conditions with winds around 5 to 15 mph, and the direction coming out of the south and east. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s and 50s, making a way for mild nights.

Stunning and warm conditions for our Monday into Tuesday
Stunning and warm conditions for our Monday into Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Wednesday and into the Memorial Day weekend, we will see conditions turn more on the stormy side with shower and thunderstorm chances each day throughout the timeframe. This will provide the area will more well-needed rainfall. Highs during this time will remain on the mild to warm side, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side, and we will continue to monitor this as we progress during this duration. Tune into the KNOP-TV NBC Nebraska Weather App for the latest up-to-date weather updates!!

Another active pattern to set up across the region Wednesday into the Memorial Day weekend
Another active pattern to set up across the region Wednesday into the Memorial Day weekend(Andre Brooks)

