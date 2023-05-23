3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect's vehicle.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities say they have arrested three people for having guns on school property in St. John the Baptist Parish.

A man, a woman and a teen face charges of illegal possession of guns during a pre-kindergarten graduation.

They are 24-year-old Nick Melancon, 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, and a 16-year-old who is unidentified because of his age.

Sheriff Mike Tegre said he received a tip about armed individuals at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School.

Deputies placed the school on lockdown.

The suspects fled on foot as law enforcement approached them but were eventually apprehended.

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.

They also found a handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic.

All three suspects are in custody.

