Hershland hosts Gothenburg for Legion doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershland Trojans hosted the Gothenburg Melons on Monday evening for a Legion Baseball doubleheader.

The Juniors took to the field first with the Melons taking the win 14-1 in just 5 innings.

Then the Seniors got their chance on the field as the teams traded runs in the first, before Gothenburg jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the 4th. The Melons would hold on and take the win over Hershland 16-7.

