License plate issues surface in Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Monday we shared information on how an aluminum shortage is impacting the distribution of License Plates throughout the State of Nebraska. Inspiration for this story came after this week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting when Lincoln County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo addressed the board.

“The deal with license plates is there is an aluminum shortage in the State of Nebraska. It’s not just in the state though it’s actually nationwide, mostly due to COVID but interestingly it also partially due to the rise in popularity of the seltzer alcoholic beverages,” Gurciullo said.

This week’s conversation was provoked after some Lincoln County residents expressed frustration over the process of updating license plates on their vehicles and in some situations not being re-issued plates similar to what they’ve had for a number of years.

“The system we have will now allow me to re-issue a surrendered plate. If the plate is not here I can not issue it, if it was reserved or if we had to go through the reserved pile. I cannot reissue it. It is completely out of my hands,” concluded Lincoln County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo.

In an effort to avoid this issue from surfacing in the future, the State of Nebraska has ordered license plates for the next six years ahead of time. So that any issues won’t be noticed by the public nearly as much. Additional information on our story from earlier in the week can be found here.

