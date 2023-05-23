Lincoln County court-appointed attorney fees to increase in July

By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week. Judges in the 11th Judicial District and in Lincoln County had a joint meeting to discuss raising the rate of the court-appointed attorney in the region.

The rate has been set at $100 an hour for approximately 15 years according to 11th Judicial County Court Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick. Conversations on raising the rate have been ongoing but reached new heights this month when a group of a dozen law firms sent a letter to judges in the region informing them if the rate was not raised they would no longer accept roles as court-appointed attorneys.

Judge Roberts-Connick was joined by colleague Cindy Volkmer in informing the Lincoln County Commissioners that if the previously mentioned law firms withdrew their names as being available for appointments they would be left with only one law firm available for such appointments. The five Lincoln County Commissioners had their fair share of concern as the court system is one of the fastest growing budget items in the Lincoln County Budget according to longtime member and District One Commissioner, Joe Hewgley.

“We have been very competitive in the past. It was my understanding that we still are competitive. It’s also my understanding that an attorney did not like those rates; it was my understanding that one individual attorney brought this issue to your attention. I ask that you stay consistent with some past practice throughout the State of Nebraska,” said Hewgley.

The rate for court-appointed attorneys will rise to $125 per hour beginning on July 1st.

During Monday morning’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, Ty Staman and Jermey Parker were sworn in as Lincoln County’s newest sheriff’s deputies.

New deputies Ty Staman and Jeremy Parker are joined by Deputy Sheriff Rolly Kramer (far left)...
New deputies Ty Staman and Jeremy Parker are joined by Deputy Sheriff Rolly Kramer (far left) Sheriff Jerome Kramer (Center) and Lt. Dan Newton (Far right).(KNOP)

The Lincoln County Commissioners meeting was live-streamed on the County’s YouTube page.

