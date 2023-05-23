New Runza sign installed at E and Jeffers location

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A local restaurant that has served the community for 35 years is one step closer to moving to a new location.

Crews with Tri-City Sign Company installed the sign at the new Runza restaurant at E and Jeffers Streets.

The sign was moved from the B and Jeffers location. Franchisee Joshua Catlett says they’ve long outgrown their space and said it was time for a new building.

“We had to do something because it’s been 35 years,” Catlett said. “That store, that location, was not meant to be a Runza and this one is. So I think that is going to be a huge factor into the longevity of it, the customers and the community just enjoying it time and time again.”

Catlett says the new restaurant will include outdoor seating as well as ample parking.

The plan is to open by Nebraskaland Days.

