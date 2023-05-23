New Runza sign installed at E and Jeffers location

Crews with Tri-City Sign Company installed the sign at the new Runza restaurant at E and...
Crews with Tri-City Sign Company installed the sign at the new Runza restaurant at E and Jeffers Street Tuesday afternoon.(Mia Dugan)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A local restaurant that has served the community for 35 years is one step closer to moving to a new location.

Crews with Tri-City Sign Company installed the sign at the new Runza restaurant at E and Jeffers Streets.

The sign was moved from the B and Jeffers location. Franchisee Joshua Catlett says they’ve long outgrown their space and said it was time for a new building.

“We had to do something because it’s been 35 years,” Catlett said. “That store, that location, was not meant to be a Runza and this one is. So I think that is going to be a huge factor into the longevity of it, the customers and the community just enjoying it time and time again.”

Catlett says the new restaurant will include outdoor seating as well as ample parking.

The plan is to open by Nebraskaland Days.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aluminum shortage is leading to a shortage of license plates for some Nebraska residents,...
Aluminum shortage leads to license plate road rage at Nebraska DMVs
A semi fire was reported west of Paxton around mile marker 143 on Sunday in the middle of the...
Semi fire west of Paxton on Sunday
Due to it’s popular demand, Music on the Bricks will be held twice a year at the beginning and...
First spring Music on the Bricks held in North Platte
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska football ticket mini-plan to go on sale Tuesday

Latest News

Students at North Platte Public Schools marked their last day of school Tuesday.
North Platte Public Schools last day of school
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
License plate issues surface in Lincoln County
Powerline safety is of the utmost importance this time of the year according to one provider
KNOP Forecast Map 5-22-2023
Active pattern with more moisture in store this week