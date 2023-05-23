North Platte Public Schools last day of school

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The bells rang at noon for schools across the North Platte Public School District marking the last day of school for more than 3,900 students.

Students at Jefferson Elementary participated in their final morning walk as part of the school’s walking club.

Students say while they’re excited for the summer, they’re going to miss their friends and teachers.

Around 300 seniors graduated on May 13.

School will resume on August 10 for kindergarten through 9th grade. Sophomores, juniors and seniors will start August 11.

