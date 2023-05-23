State Track and Field Recap: Day 4

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Day four of the NSAA State track and field meets concluded action for Class C and D on Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

The day was filled with the crowing of state champions across all remaining events on the field and on the track.

In the first session of field events Saint Pat’s saw their first champion take gold as Mae Siegel won the triple jump on her final run with a jump of 38 feet and 5 inches.

In the boys long jump for Class D Mullen’s Clayton Moore took 2nd place, one of three podiums for him on the day as he finished 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles and 3rd in the 110 meter hurdles, sister Tiersten Moore would also take a 2nd in the girls 100 meter hurdles.

Saint Pat’s saw another field medalist in the Class C boys long jump as Zarek Branch went from the first flight all the way to a 3rd place finish for the Irish.

Up in the girls shot put, Hershey’s Michalee Brownawell took a 2nd place finish with a throw of 39 feet and 6 inches.

Over in the Boys Discus for Class D Tad Dimmitt cruised to the win with a throw of 161 feet and 6 inches, winning by over 10 feet.

Then on the track the competition did not stop, in the boys 4 by 100 meter relay Arthur County came up just .01 seconds short of taking the gold behind Riverside.

In the Class C boys 110 meter hurdles Saint Pat’s saw their second state champion as Jaxon Knisley set a state and meet record with a time of 14.18 seconds.

In the Class C girls 400 meter dash, Sutherlands Story Rasby took the win over Chase County’s Bryn Mcnair.

Trey Robertson of Wallace went on to win his second gold of the weekend in the boys 1600 meter run, adding it to his 3200 meter run win from Friday.

Brady’s Dillon Miller took home two gold medals on Saturday as he won the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes for Class D.

At the end of the day, Chase County would go on to take the boys team title in Class C, defeating Battle Creek by 14 points, the team was spearheaded by wins in the pole vault by Mason Wallin, and the 300 meter hurdles by Easton Fries. The team also get a win in the 4 by 400 meter relay. The Longhorns girls team almost made it a sweep, finishing in 2nd less than 3 points out of first.

