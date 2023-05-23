Sunny with warm conditions Tuesday; Active pattern starts during the day Wednesday into Memorial Day weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mainly sunny start to the workweek, these trends will continue into the day Tuesday, with an active pattern starting Wednesday, lasting into the Memorial Day weekend.

As high pressure continues to remain in control during the day Tuesday. Since we will see a southerly flow across the area, this will bring up the humidity and warm temperatures, with values in the low to mid 80s, and breezy winds with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. These suppressed conditions Tuesday will continue to bring sunny skies during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s with slightly breezy conditions still around and humidity levels remaining high.

Warm and nice conditions remaining throughout the region Tuesday
Warm and nice conditions remaining throughout the region Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into Wednesday into the Memorial Day weekend, an active pattern will be setting up across the region. This will bring in waves of showers and thunderstorms across the region. This will give us well-needed rainfall over the next 5 days, with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts in heavier storms. Severe weather potential is still up in the air at this time during this duration, but we will keep you posted as we continue along the way. Highs will be mainly in the mid 70s to low 80s.

More well-needed rainfall returns to the viewing area starting Wednesday into Memorial Day...
More well-needed rainfall returns to the viewing area starting Wednesday into Memorial Day weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aluminum shortage is leading to a shortage of license plates for some Nebraska residents,...
Aluminum shortage leads to license plate road rage at Nebraska DMVs
A semi fire was reported west of Paxton around mile marker 143 on Sunday in the middle of the...
Semi fire west of Paxton on Sunday
Due to it’s popular demand, Music on the Bricks will be held twice a year at the beginning and...
First spring Music on the Bricks held in North Platte
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska football ticket mini-plan to go on sale Tuesday
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Suspect ‘stands silent’ in slayings of 4 Idaho college students; judge enters not guilty pleas

Latest News

Weather Quiz 5-23-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 5-22-2023
Active pattern with more moisture in store this week
Stunning and warm conditions for our Monday into Tuesday
Warm with quiet conditions Monday into Tuesday; Active pattern returns mid to late week
Weather Lesson 5-22-2023