U-Haul truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near the White House.
The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near the White House.(Source: WUSA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a U-Haul truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

In an update early Tuesday, Guglielmi said preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers.

Police deemed the truck was safe.

Guglielmi says charges will be filed by the U.S. Park Police.

