An active pattern consisting of rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next several days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a calm start to the week, things will get busy around here with chances of showers and thunderstorms over the next week.

With a consistent southeasterly flow and multiple shortwave disturbances will be moving over the viewing area. These ingredients will spark the potential for waves of showers Wednesday into next Tuesday, especially between Thursday into Sunday. Highs during this time will be in the 70s and 80s with breezy conditions with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Some of these storms are capable of being strong to possibly severe, especially into Friday into Memorial Day weekend, especially west of Highway 83. We will keep you posted on this as we progress during the time period.

Active jet stream moving through the next week, giving us rounds of showers and thunderstorms (Andre Brooks)

This pattern will be bringing the area well-needed moisture. As waves of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area over the next week, some of those thunderstorms could bring in locally heavy rainfall. Around 1 to 2 inches with higher amounts expected over the next several days. We will keep you posted as we progress along the way.

Beneficial rainfall moving into the area over the next 5 days (Andre Brooks)

