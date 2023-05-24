Class D state golf tournament tees off at Lake Maloney Golf Course

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Class D state golf tournament began on Tuesday at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.

Pender’s Quinton Heineman leads the individual tournament after shooting a one-over-par 73, Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen sits in second just one shot behind. Pender’s Layton Gralheer and Creighton’s Gage Burns are tied for third, 3 shots out of the lead.

In the team competition Pender are in front behind the play of Heineman and Gralheer, Overton sit in second just 9 shots behind, Perkins County finish the first day in 6th.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.