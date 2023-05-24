Class D state golf tournament tees off at Lake Maloney Golf Course

Zaybreon Hansen of Perkins County tees off on hole 18 on his way to an opening round 74, Hansen sits in 2nd place in the tournament one shot behind Pender's Quinton Heineman(KNOP/Jon Allen)
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Class D state golf tournament began on Tuesday at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.

Pender’s Quinton Heineman leads the individual tournament after shooting a one-over-par 73, Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen sits in second just one shot behind. Pender’s Layton Gralheer and Creighton’s Gage Burns are tied for third, 3 shots out of the lead.

In the team competition Pender are in front behind the play of Heineman and Gralheer, Overton sit in second just 9 shots behind, Perkins County finish the first day in 6th.

