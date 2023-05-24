Governor Pillen announces deployment of State Troopers to Texas border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen has authorized the deployment of 10 state troopers to the Texas border to help with the surge of migrants following the expiration of Title 42.

“Our nation has a serious and unchecked threat on its hands following President Biden’s decision to end Title 42,” said Governor Pillen. “Nebraska is committed to using every tool in its tool box to help stop the influx of illegal immigration at our southern border. Illegal immigration hurts our nation’s security, undermines the rule of law, and threatens the wellbeing of our state.”

Governor Pillen visited Texas on Monday and met with Governor Greg Abbott and fellow Republican Governors to discuss how Nebraska can help.

The troopers who have volunteered from Nebraska are all experienced drone operators. They will depart in the next 24 hours and will be gone for two weeks.

“Our team of drone operators will provide valuable assistance to our law enforcement partners in Texas as they work to keep communities safe at the border,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our team is eager to join troopers from several other states answering Texas’ call for assistance.”

Their participation in Operation Lone Star comes via a request from emergency management officials in Texas. Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), member states can provide resources and assistance in times of emergency.

On May 12, 2023, Gov. Abbott renewed the disaster declaration he issued initially in May of 2021 noting that the “surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border posed an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for a number of Texas counties and for all state agencies affected by this disaster…” Last week, he sent a letter to fellow governors requesting support through the EMAC. In addition to Nebraska, Idaho and Florida have also responded, by announcing similar deployments of personnel.

Nebraska will not be reimbursed for the trip. The cost for the deployment will be contained within the existing Nebraska State Patrol budget.

Some U.S. cities along the southern border say they have not seen a surge of migrants expected after expiration of Title 42. (CNN, POOL, CITY OF MCALLEN, KHOU)

