Huskers take on Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fourth-seeded Nebraska Huskers opened play in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament against fifth-seeded Rutgers at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha Wednesday afternoon.
The Huskers and Rutgers matchup is the first meeting between the two programs in the Big Ten Tournament.
The 2023 tournament marks the eighth time Huskers have appeared in since joining the Big Ten in 2012.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.