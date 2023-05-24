Huskers take on Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

Huskers take on fifth-seeded Rutgers
Huskers take on fifth-seeded Rutgers(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fourth-seeded Nebraska Huskers opened play in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament against fifth-seeded Rutgers at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskers and Rutgers matchup is the first meeting between the two programs in the Big Ten Tournament.

The 2023 tournament marks the eighth time Huskers have appeared in since joining the Big Ten in 2012.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aluminum shortage is leading to a shortage of license plates for some Nebraska residents,...
Aluminum shortage leads to license plate road rage at Nebraska DMVs
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
License plate issues surface in Lincoln County
Crews with Tri-City Sign Company installed the sign at the new Runza restaurant at E and...
New Runza sign installed at E and Jeffers location
NPCC releases roster for Regional All-Star Highschool Basketball Game
Kearney man dies in crash with power pole, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Nebraska's Max Anderson, Brice Matthews, Gabe Swansen and Shay Schanaman received All-Big Ten...
Four Huskers garner All-Big Ten recognition
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska football ticket mini-plan to go on sale Tuesday
Max Anderson
Anderson named Golden Spikes semifinalist
Husker baseball
Huskers Fall at Purdue on Friday