Kearney man dies in crash with power pole, sheriff’s office says

(Arizona's Family)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a pickup collided with a power pole and died Tuesday evening.

BCSO said the crash happened northeast of Kearney on Poole Road near 160th Street. The truck went off the road, into a ditch and hit a power pole.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Scott King of rural Kearney was thrown 100 yards from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicated after striking the pole, a power line was down near the truck.

The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

Deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, KVFD fire and rescue personnel, CHI-GSH paramedics, Buffalo County Attorney Office and the Buffalo County Highway Department.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aluminum shortage is leading to a shortage of license plates for some Nebraska residents,...
Aluminum shortage leads to license plate road rage at Nebraska DMVs
NPCC releases roster for Regional All-Star Highschool Basketball Game
Crews with Tri-City Sign Company installed the sign at the new Runza restaurant at E and...
New Runza sign installed at E and Jeffers location
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
License plate issues surface in Lincoln County
More well-needed rainfall returns to the viewing area starting Wednesday into Memorial Day...
Sunny with warm conditions Tuesday; Active pattern starts during the day Wednesday into Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
License plate issues surface in Lincoln County
Active jet stream moving through the next week, giving us rounds of showers and thunderstorms
An active pattern consisting of rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next several days
Picture of the day 5-24-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 5-22-2023
Active pattern with more moisture in store this week