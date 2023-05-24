Nationals rally to defeat Kearney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals used a 6th inning rally to defeat Kearney on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field.

The Nationals trailed for the majority of the game as Kearney jumped out to a 5-0 lead after 1 inning, North Platte would close it to three in the 2nd. Both teams would add one more run before the sixth inning, and then the Nationals put up a 5 spot to take the lead 8-6. Kearney would add one more run, but the Nationals would hold off the rally to win 8-7.

North Platte is back at home on Wednesday as they host Scottsbluff for a doubleheader.

