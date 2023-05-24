Speed Limit changes on Newberry Access in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress is being made at Sustainable Beef, LLC. One official has reported that the first phase of the project is nearly 60 percent complete. However, increased truck traffic on the east end of North Platte has prompted a change in speed that some drivers may have noticed.

“We had some concerns with the City of North Platte Police and also with the State of Nebraska as far as the construction on Newberry and the construction traffic itself, it is changing the dynamic of how people are going to and from places. We have also noticed a lot more traffic coming off Golden Road. So, between observations by the state along with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with the City of North Platte Police Department we all got together and had some internal discussion and addressed what we needed to do to make the route as safe as possible,” City of North Platte Engineer Brent Burklund said.

Burklund adds that everyone came to the conclusion to reduce the speed limit to 40 miles per hour from the Highway 30 turnoff to Statefarm Road. “The State of Nebraska is the one that ultimately sets the speed limit on Newberry Access, we worked with them and made the request for the change of the speed limit temporarily for this construction traffic. Once they agreed on the change the city altered the signs” Burklund said.

Burklund stressed that the speed limit change along Newberry Access is temporary during the construction of Sustainable Beef, LLC but it does have the potential to become predominately altered.

