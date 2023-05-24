Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.(Tim Evanson / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Cinemark is making it more affordable than ever to take the kids to the movies this summer for some big-screen entertainment.

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.

The discounted movies start the week of June 19 and run each week through August 10.

The complete lineup includes:

Week 1 - June 21

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

Week 2 – June 28

  • Sonic The Hedgehog

Week 3 – July 5

  • Mummies

Week 4 – July 12

  • The Bad Guys

Week 5 – July 19

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Week 6 – July 26

  • DC League of Super-Pets

Week 7 – Aug. 2

  • Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Week 8 – Aug. 9

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Cinemark has 317 theaters and 4,391 screens in 42 states.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aluminum shortage is leading to a shortage of license plates for some Nebraska residents,...
Aluminum shortage leads to license plate road rage at Nebraska DMVs
NPCC releases roster for Regional All-Star Highschool Basketball Game
Crews with Tri-City Sign Company installed the sign at the new Runza restaurant at E and...
New Runza sign installed at E and Jeffers location
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
License plate issues surface in Lincoln County
More well-needed rainfall returns to the viewing area starting Wednesday into Memorial Day...
Sunny with warm conditions Tuesday; Active pattern starts during the day Wednesday into Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says he’s sending GOP negotiators to White House to finish out debt talks, sides ‘still far apart’
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Super Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Red flags to look for when booking your vacation rental
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace,...
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for UK royal
FILE - Alex Murdaugh is currently serving prison time for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his...
Federal grand jury returns 22-count indictment against Alex Murdaugh