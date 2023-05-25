7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say

A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents were asleep.(Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a 7-year-old child is in custody after setting a house on fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department, crews responded just after 11 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the Medina area.

Officials shared a photo from the scene that appeared to show the structure engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to gain control of the fire but two people ended up suffering minor burns.

Investigators said a 7-year-old child was arrested in connection with the blaze as it appears the fire was intentionally set while the child’s parents were sleeping in the house.

The sheriff’s office did not identify any of the people involved but said the child is facing an arson charge.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is among the agencies investigating the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aluminum shortage is leading to a shortage of license plates for some Nebraska residents,...
Aluminum shortage leads to license plate road rage at Nebraska DMVs
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
License plate issues surface in Lincoln County
Kearney man dies in crash with power pole, sheriff’s office says
Crews with Tri-City Sign Company installed the sign at the new Runza restaurant at E and...
New Runza sign installed at E and Jeffers location
NPCC releases roster for Regional All-Star Highschool Basketball Game

Latest News

A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
On 1st anniversary of Uvalde school shooting, Biden says ‘it’s time to act’ on gun control
This photo provided by the Madera County Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Rodriguez, a former...
Former California corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting 13 at women’s prison
A college baseball player died after a dugout collapsed on him in Pennsylvania.
College baseball player dies after dugout collapses on him
Gov. DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday after a delay on Twitter.
DeSantis launches 2024 campaign after Twitter delay
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., his...
Biden picks history-making Air Force pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman