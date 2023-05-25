Christopulos to compete for Team USA at Pan American Games

Taylor Christopulos MGYM vs OSU and Greenville
Taylor Christopulos MGYM vs OSU and Greenville(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska men’s gymnast Taylor Christopulos is set to compete at the 2023 Pan American Championships, May 26-28, in Medellin, Colombia, with Team USA. 

Christopulos, the 2023 NCAA all-around silver medalist, will compete on Friday, May 26, in the all-around competition. Individual event champions will also be crowned at the completion of day one. Competition is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. (CT). Team USA will compete in Team Finals on Sunday, May 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. (CT).

A native of Layton, Utah, Christopulos is the first Husker to compete for Team USA as a senior national team member since 1998. The junior is a four-time All-American and the 2023 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year. 

Christopulos will be joined by 2020 Olympians Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus and Standford gymnasts Curran Phillips and Khoi Young. 

Fans can follow the action live on the official UPAG-PAGU YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aluminum shortage is leading to a shortage of license plates for some Nebraska residents,...
Aluminum shortage leads to license plate road rage at Nebraska DMVs
Kearney man dies in crash with power pole, sheriff’s office says
Authorities say a 1-year-old boy died at the hospital after he was pinned between an electric...
Toddler dies after being pinned by automated mattress, authorities say
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
License plate issues surface in Lincoln County
NPCC releases roster for Regional All-Star Highschool Basketball Game

Latest News

Jacob Holzfaster of Paxton tees off on hole 18 in the second round of the tournament on...
Class D state golf tournament wraps up at Lake Maloney Golf Club
Class D Golf Day 2
Huskers take on fifth-seeded Rutgers
Huskers beat Rutgers 9-7 in Big Ten Tourney Opener
The North Platte Plainsmen dropped their season opener to the Western Nebraska Pioneers Tuesday
Plainsmen fall to Western Nebraska