Class D state golf tournament wraps up at Lake Maloney Golf Club

Action from Day 2 of the Class D state golf championships at Lake Maloney Golf Club
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Class D state golf tournament wrapped up play on Wednesday at Lake Maloney Golf Club.

Creighton’s Gage Burns took the victory and the state championship in the individual competition, defeating Pender’s Quinton Heineman by just a single shot.

Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen finished in 4th just three shots behind Burns, Paxton’s Jacob Holzfaster finished in a tie for 11th earning a medal for the competition in his senior year, and Saint Pat’s senior Matthew Phelps finished in a tie for 19th.

In the team competition Pender took the championship by 13 shots over Overton, who finished 2nd, Perkins County finished in 7th in the competition, 67 shots behind the champions.

