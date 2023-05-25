Cody Park rides prepare to open for the season

Preparations are underway for the Cody Park rides and concessions season.
By Mia Dugan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With Memorial Day weekend upon us, Cody Park rides and concessions are gearing up to open for the season.

City of North Platte Parks and Rec Director Lyle Minshull said historically the goal is to open by Memorial Day weekend. He added that he’s especially excited for the season because staffing numbers are stronger than they’ve been in recent years.

“We get a lot of exposure through North Platte brochures,” Minshull said. “As a result, we’ll pick up some of that interstate traffic, and of course families around here are a buzz about all of this and so they talk about it to relatives, and when they visit, they’re here too.”

The season officially kicks off with free rides Friday evening at 5 p.m. Minshull stresses the goal is to keep prices affordable.

