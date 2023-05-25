Maintenance repairs to begin on B and Ash Streets, street closure expected

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The intersection of B and Ash Streets will be closed for maintenance repairs starting on Tuesday, May 30.

The closure will last all day. The public is asked to use an alternate route.

Shelco Construction is contracted to do the repairs.

The North Platte Engineering Department is asking the public to please use caution around the construction area and observe and follow all signs for the safety of you and the workers.

