North Platte man arrested after pursuit with stolen box truck

Jeremiah Hebner
Jeremiah Hebner(Lincoln County Jail)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the North Platte Police Department, have arrested a person following a brief pursuit with a large box truck Tuesday night. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a large box truck driving with defective lights on Highway 83 in North Platte near W. Rodeo Road.

According to NSP, the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield, jumped a curb, and fled through a parking lot. The truck then sideswiped a building and came to a stop near W. Rodeo Road and N. Sycamore Street.

NSP said the driver then fled on foot and was not immediately apprehended. The truck was determined to have been stolen from a business in North Platte. The trooper located multiple items inside the truck that belonged to the driver.

Wednesday morning, the business from which the truck had been stolen reported finding a wallet where the truck had been parked. NSP said items in the wallet matched the identifying items that had been found inside the truck.

The North Platte Police Department located the suspect and took him into custody on Wednesday. The suspect, Jeremiah Hebner, 32, of North Platte, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, and theft by unlawful taking $5,000+. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

